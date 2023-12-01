Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $456,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $113,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ VINP remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $555.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.05.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

