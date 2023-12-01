Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 569,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

