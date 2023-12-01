Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 88,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.