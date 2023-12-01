VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of VMware worth $2,488,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

