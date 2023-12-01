W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2,995.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $785.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $815.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.72.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

