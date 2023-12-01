Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WCN traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.