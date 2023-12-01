Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

