Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 2.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Waters worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.05. 60,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,689. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $352.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.58.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

