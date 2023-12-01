Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 629.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

WTS opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.