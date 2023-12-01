Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $90.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

