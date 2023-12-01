Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 105,041 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,041 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile



Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

