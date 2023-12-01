Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 106,316 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.43 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

