Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,324 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,121,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

