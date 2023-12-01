Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.