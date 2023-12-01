Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,170 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.