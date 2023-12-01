Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.89.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.