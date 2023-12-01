Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $509,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $29.97 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $68.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and sold 6,507 shares worth $274,870. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

