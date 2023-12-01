Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

