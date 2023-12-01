Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.