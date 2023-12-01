Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 27,906 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in NIO by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,262,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 736,427 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 11.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 151,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NIO by 23.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,383,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 840,502 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NIO Trading Up 1.4 %

NIO stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

