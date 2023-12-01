Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,224 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

