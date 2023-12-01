Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tellurian worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tellurian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tellurian by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

