Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 23,439 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.