Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 32,298 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,443,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,424,888,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,065 shares of company stock worth $7,059,240. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

