Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 8,961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

