Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 989 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Middleby by 44.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Middleby by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

