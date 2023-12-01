Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $529,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

