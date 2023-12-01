Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,148 shares of company stock worth $211,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

AEIS opened at $95.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.