Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 654.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

