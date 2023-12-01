Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 282.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 42.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 670,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Progyny Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

