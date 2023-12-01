Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 12-Month High at $241.74

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $241.74 and last traded at $241.63, with a volume of 11333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.22.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

