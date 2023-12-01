Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $136.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

