Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.00

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 63347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 35.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Worthington Industries by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,767,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

