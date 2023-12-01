W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) PT Lowered to $7.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $7.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $490.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

