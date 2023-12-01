Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 350,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,919. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

