X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.61. Approximately 2,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

