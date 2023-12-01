XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

