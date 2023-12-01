XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.18). Approximately 564,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 256,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

XP Factory Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.29.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

