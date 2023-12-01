Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

