YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.10 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE YPF opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

