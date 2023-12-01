Zacks Research Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

PLAY opened at $41.04 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after buying an additional 147,589 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

