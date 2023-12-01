Zacks Research Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

