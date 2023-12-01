Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Z traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 370,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,225. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Z

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.