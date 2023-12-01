Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Zumiez updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 256,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $3,757,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.