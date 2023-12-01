Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zuora updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zuora by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

