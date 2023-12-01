Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8-432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.05 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Zuora by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zuora by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zuora by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 272.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

