104,914 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 968,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $502,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,169 shares of company stock worth $6,920,200. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

