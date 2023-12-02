1,101 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $204.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

