111 (NASDAQ:YI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter.

111 Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $1.89 on Friday. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 111 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 111 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

