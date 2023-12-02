11,617 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

